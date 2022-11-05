Colts Make Two Roster Moves to Bolster Rushing Attack

The Indianapolis Colts have yet to find their footing in the running game this season. It doesn't help that Jonathan Taylor has been battling injuries and is out again this week with a nagging injury.

Indianapolis also lost depth at the position when they traded Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

But the Colts made a pair of roster moves ahead of their game on Sunday against the New England Patriots to help bolster their rushing attack.

The Colts announced on Saturday that they had elevated a pair of running backs from the practice squad to help fill the sizeable shoes of Taylor and Hines.

Phillip Lindsay and Jordan Wilkins will both be flexed to the 48-man game-day roster on Sunday to face the Patriots.

This will be the third game Lindsay has been on the active roster, so the Colts will have to make a decision on whether or not to add him to the 53-man roster next week or subject him to the waiver wire.

NFL rule limit the amount of times a player can yo-yo on and off the practice squad to the active roster to three. Lindsay played against the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars in Weeks 5 and 6 respectively and rushed for 47 yards on 14 carries.

Wilkins was re-signed by the Colts on Wednesday. He played in 49 games when he was with the Colts from 2018 until last season. He has 951 yards and four touchdowns in Indianapolis on 195 carries, a healthy 4.9-yards per rushing attempt.

The Colts kick off against the Patriots at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday and are 3.5-point underdogs according to SI Sportsbook.

This is a crucial game for the Colts to either even their record at 4-4-1 or drop two games below .500 at 3-5-1. The latter gives the Colts a nearly insurmountable hole to climb out of if they want to make the playoffs.