Colts, Steelers Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers are almost ready to square off at Lucas Oil Stadium, but they're both quite hobbled and missing key players.
The Colts entered Sunday with starting defenders, cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip) and defensive end Kwity Paye (quad), already ruled out, with center Ryan Kelly (neck), right tackle Braden Smith (knee), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (calf/wrist), and cornerback Chris Lammons (knee/ankle) as questionable. Kelly was the only questionable player who is inactive.
The Steelers ruled out edge defender Alex Highsmith (groin), tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee), and running back Jaylen Warren (knee) early, and had listed quarterback Russell Wilson (calf) as questionable. Left guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) was doubtful as of Friday but then downgraded to out on Saturday. Wilson is the emergency third quarterback.
Here are both teams' lists of inactive players:
- DE Genard Avery
- QB Sam Ehlinger (Emergency Third QB)
- OT Blake Freeland
- WR Anthony Gould
- C Ryan Kelly (neck)
- CB Kenny Moore II (hip)
- DE Kwity Paye (quad)
With Kelly out, rookie Tanor Bortolini — who's been a healthy scratch the first three games — will see his first-career NFL action in a start. In Moore's absence, we are likely to see Lammons slide into the slot role, while Dayo Odeyingbo and Laiatu Latu fill in for Paye, opposite of Lewis.
Gould being inactive is an interesting development, as he's the team's primary kickoff and punt returner. However, his role on offense has lessened as the season develops, and the active status of Bortolini and tight end Will Mallory, who are both normally inactive, likely makes this a numbers game for the Colts.
On Saturday, the Colts elevated defensive tackle Adam Gotsis and cornerback David Long Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad. They'll revert to the practice squad afterward.
- OLB Alex Highsmith (groin)
- TE MyCole Pruitt (knee)
- CB Darius Rush
- G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral)
- RB Jaylen Warren (knee)
- WR Roman Wilson
- QB Russell Wilson (Emergency Third QB)
Highsmith being out is a hit for the Pittsburgh defense, but his replacement, Nick Herbig, has stepped up in a big way. For the Steelers offense, their run game will take a hit with Seumalo and Warren both injured.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.