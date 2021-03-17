Colts Place Second-Round Tender On Prized RFA

The Colts have placed a second-round tender on restricted free agent tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

On the eve of the official start of NFL Free Agency, the Indianapolis Colts continued to prioritize their own players.

According to Joel Erickson of The Indy Star, the Colts placed the second-round tender on tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

The offer is valued at $3.3 million. It also means another team can sign Alie-Cox to an offer sheet, but the Colts have the right to match the offer within seven days. If they choose not to, the other team must surrender their 2021 second-round draft pick to the Colts.

In 2020, Alie-Cox led all Colts tight ends in receptions (31) and receiving yards (394). He was Pro Football Focus' No. 7-ranked tight end with a grade of 78.2.

Alie-Cox earned the trust of former quarterback Philip Rivers immediately, catching 11 balls for 194 yards (17.6 avg.) and 2 touchdowns through the first four games.

The fourth-year playmaker represents everything the Colts want in a hidden gem.

He was a standout on the basketball court collegiately at VCU before deciding on football.

In April 2017, Alie-Cox became Colts general manager Chris Ballard's first free-agent signing, spending the first year on the practice squad.

From 2018 and beyond, Alie-Cox continued developing at a nice clip, proving to be a rock-solid blocker and a consistent big-play threat.

Alie-Cox has started 9-of-40 games and has caught 46 passes for 620 yards (13.5 avg.) and 4 touchdowns.

The Colts have been invested in Alie-Cox's continued development, and this restricted free agent offer is yet another example of that.

On Tuesday, the Colts also tendered offers on their other two restricted free agents in Zach Pascal and George Odum.

