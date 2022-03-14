Skip to main content
Player(s)
Mitchell Trubisky
Team(s)
Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts QB Pool Shrinking Rapidly

The Indianapolis Colts pool of available quarterbacks keeps shrinking as Mitch Trubisky is now off the board.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts were said to be "swinging big" this offseason for a quarterback, and while that still might be true, the pool of available quarterbacks seems to be shrinking rapidly.

Mitch Trubisky, who was predicted by ESPN to be the Colts starting quarterback by ESPN, is signing a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.   

It can be argued that Trubisky isn't exactly "swinging big" at the quarterback position, but his is just the latest in a flurry of quarterback news that kicked off last Monday.

In the last week Trubisky, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, and to a certain extent Tom Brady's future has been settled for 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Colts biggest move was getting rid of a starter when they agreed to move Carson Wentz to Washington. Bleacher Report gave the Colts a 'B' for the deal, knocking Indianapolis in part for not having a clear successor in mind. 

Derek Carr is a name that was sticking out last week. The Raiders quarterback 

Marcus Mariota is the player one ESPN Insider says he is hearing mentioned with the Colts. Mariota was Carr's backup in Las Vegas last year and would indicate that the Colts have struck out while trying to swing big in 2022. 

The Colts have a ton of money to spend in free agency, but the available options at quarterback aren't really worth splashing the cash. The Colts could decide to draft a quarterback this year, but they don't have a first-round pick, and this isn't a particularly good class of quarterbacks on paper.

As baseball returns this spring, general manager Chris Ballard looks ready to take a big swing, but will he get anything to hit?

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Daniel Brunskill (60) fights off Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) as 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the second half of the game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Indianapolis Colts Visit The San Francisco 49ers For Nfl Week 7 At Levi S Stadium In Santa Clara Calif Sunday Oct 24 2021
News

Keep Up with Colts' Legal Tampering News

By Jake Arthur1 hour ago
Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) reacts to a first down run in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

ESPN Insider Reveals QB Name He's 'Hearing Most' for Colts

By Jake Arthur3 hours ago
Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) attempts a shovel pass to Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

Arthur Joins PSN to Talk Wentz, Colts Offseason

By Jake Arthur4 hours ago
USATSI_17493748(1)
Draft

Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Jamaree Salyer, OT/IOL, Georgia

By Zach Hicks5 hours ago
Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) smiles after a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
News

QB Carousel: How Does Mitchell Trubisky Fit with the Colts?

By Andrew Moore7 hours ago
Sep 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Potential Colts Trade Target Signs Contract Extension

By Jake Arthur16 hours ago
Dec 29, 2019; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) runs the ball between Indianapolis Colts defensive end Ben Banogu (52) and cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun (28) during the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Eagles QB a 'Name to Watch' for Colts

By Jake Arthur17 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts players including Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (95) react Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Report: Colts 'Not Expected' To Tender RFA Taylor Stallworth

By Josh CarneyMar 13, 2022