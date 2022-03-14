Indianapolis Colts QB Pool Shrinking Rapidly

The Indianapolis Colts pool of available quarterbacks keeps shrinking as Mitch Trubisky is now off the board.

The Indianapolis Colts were said to be "swinging big" this offseason for a quarterback, and while that still might be true, the pool of available quarterbacks seems to be shrinking rapidly.

Mitch Trubisky, who was predicted by ESPN to be the Colts starting quarterback by ESPN, is signing a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It can be argued that Trubisky isn't exactly "swinging big" at the quarterback position, but his is just the latest in a flurry of quarterback news that kicked off last Monday.

In the last week Trubisky, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, and to a certain extent Tom Brady's future has been settled for 2022.

The Colts biggest move was getting rid of a starter when they agreed to move Carson Wentz to Washington. Bleacher Report gave the Colts a 'B' for the deal, knocking Indianapolis in part for not having a clear successor in mind.

Derek Carr is a name that was sticking out last week. The Raiders quarterback

Marcus Mariota is the player one ESPN Insider says he is hearing mentioned with the Colts. Mariota was Carr's backup in Las Vegas last year and would indicate that the Colts have struck out while trying to swing big in 2022.

The Colts have a ton of money to spend in free agency, but the available options at quarterback aren't really worth splashing the cash. The Colts could decide to draft a quarterback this year, but they don't have a first-round pick, and this isn't a particularly good class of quarterbacks on paper.

As baseball returns this spring, general manager Chris Ballard looks ready to take a big swing, but will he get anything to hit?