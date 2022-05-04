Colts Sign Clemson Wrecking Ball James Skalski

The Indianapolis Colts signed Clemson linebacker James Skalski as an undrafted free agent according to the agency that represents him.

Skalski is 5'11 7/8" and 228 pounds with a 75" wingspan. He's (24) is on the older side of rookie linebackers having played six years at Clemson where he earned a reputation as being a hard hitter in the middle of the Tigers defense.

He played in parts of six seasons because he redshirted his junior season after playing just three games, and he was able to get a COVID-19 related sixth season after 2020.

He finished his Clemson career with 258 tackles, 18 for loss, and 8.5 sacks.

Perhaps the most memorable of Skalski's plays occurred in the 2020 College Football Playoff Semi Final. Skalski lowered his head before squaring up Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, and was ejected for targeting.

The play was controversial at the time because 'targeting' began as a rule to avoid helmet to helmet hits, but it evolved to include plays in which a defender uses the crown of his helmet to impact a ball carrier.

In this case, the rule is meant to protect the tackler as much as the ball carrier. While Fields came off worse for wear on this hit, suffering bruised ribs, the slow-motion compression of Skalski's neck is a frightening reminder of why the rule is in place now.

The Colts addressed several needs with the NFL Draft and post-draft signings including Skalski who will have a chance to make the squad at inside linebacker.

Indianapolis moved up four spots on the NFL.com Power rankings following their good work over the weekend.