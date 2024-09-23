Horseshoe Huddle

Indianapolis Colts Snap Counts vs. Chicago Bears | Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts' snap counts for Week 3 have been tallied, revealing interesting numbers for some players.

Noah Gebert

Sep 22, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) brings down Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) on during a game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous/IndyStar USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) brings down Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) on during a game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous/IndyStar USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts got their first win of the season over the Chicago Bears in Week 3 despite some key injuries. Snap count totals have been released, providing some context to how the Colts utilized their personnel.

Offense

Player

Snaps

%

Anthony Richardson

56

100%

Bernhard Raimann

56

100%

Quenton Nelson

56

100%

Ryan Kelly

56

100%

Will Fries

56

100%

Braden Smith

56

100%

Jonathan Taylor

49

88%

Michael Pittman Jr.

47

84%

Alec Pierce

43

77%

Josh Downs

32

57%

Mo Alie-Cox

31

55%

Kylen Granson

27

48%

Andrew Ogletree

20

36%

Ashton Dulin

14

25%

Adonai Mitchell

7

12%

Trey Sermon

5

9%

Anthony Gould

3

5%

Tyler Goodson

2

4%

For the third straight week, the Colts were fortunate to have Anthony Richardson and the five starters along the offensive line for the entire game. Barring injury, we will likely not see any changes to this trend.

Snap counts for the offensive skill players were divvied up a little differently due to the return of Josh Downs into the lineup. Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce remained the most utilized receivers while Adonai Mitchell's playing time decreased drastically after a disappointing game last week. Mitchell was passed over in favor of a combination of Downs and Ashton Dulin.

Defense

Player

Snaps

%

E.J. Speed

90

100%

Zaire Franklin

90

100%

Jaylon Jones

90

100%

Nick Cross

90

100%

Julian Blackmon

90

100%

Kenny Moore II

83

92%

Kwity Paye

67

74%

Tyquan Lewis

65

72%

Dayo Odeyingbo

62

69%

Grover Stewart

49

54%

Dallis Flowers

41

46%

Raekwon Davis

38

42%

Laiatu Latu

35

39%

Taven Bryan

33

37%

Samuel Womack III

28

31%

Jaylon Carlies

15

17%

Adetomiwa Adebawore

10

11%

Chris Lammons

7

8%

Isaiah Land

4

4%

Rodney Thomas II

3

3%

On the defensive side of the ball, five players played 100% of the snaps (90 total): Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Jaylon Jones, Julian Blackmon, and Nick Cross. Dallis Flowers again appeared to split time with Samuel Womack III in an effort to fill the void left after the season-ending injury to JuJu Brents.

In the absence of DeForest Buckner, who has been placed on injured reserve, Taven Bryan got the start, but it was Raekwon Davis who played more snaps in the Colts' effort to stop the run. Tyquan Lewis, Kwity Paye, and Dayo Odeyingbo all played over 60 snaps and Laiatu Latu, dealing with a hip injury, played less than 40% of the total defensive snaps, but made his presence felt with 5 total pressures including a strip-sack in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.

