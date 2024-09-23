Indianapolis Colts Snap Counts vs. Chicago Bears | Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts got their first win of the season over the Chicago Bears in Week 3 despite some key injuries. Snap count totals have been released, providing some context to how the Colts utilized their personnel.
Offense
Player
Snaps
%
Anthony Richardson
56
100%
Bernhard Raimann
56
100%
Quenton Nelson
56
100%
Ryan Kelly
56
100%
Will Fries
56
100%
Braden Smith
56
100%
Jonathan Taylor
49
88%
Michael Pittman Jr.
47
84%
Alec Pierce
43
77%
Josh Downs
32
57%
Mo Alie-Cox
31
55%
Kylen Granson
27
48%
Andrew Ogletree
20
36%
Ashton Dulin
14
25%
Adonai Mitchell
7
12%
Trey Sermon
5
9%
Anthony Gould
3
5%
Tyler Goodson
2
4%
For the third straight week, the Colts were fortunate to have Anthony Richardson and the five starters along the offensive line for the entire game. Barring injury, we will likely not see any changes to this trend.
Snap counts for the offensive skill players were divvied up a little differently due to the return of Josh Downs into the lineup. Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce remained the most utilized receivers while Adonai Mitchell's playing time decreased drastically after a disappointing game last week. Mitchell was passed over in favor of a combination of Downs and Ashton Dulin.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Defense
Player
Snaps
%
E.J. Speed
90
100%
Zaire Franklin
90
100%
Jaylon Jones
90
100%
Nick Cross
90
100%
Julian Blackmon
90
100%
Kenny Moore II
83
92%
Kwity Paye
67
74%
Tyquan Lewis
65
72%
Dayo Odeyingbo
62
69%
Grover Stewart
49
54%
Dallis Flowers
41
46%
Raekwon Davis
38
42%
Laiatu Latu
35
39%
Taven Bryan
33
37%
Samuel Womack III
28
31%
Jaylon Carlies
15
17%
Adetomiwa Adebawore
10
11%
Chris Lammons
7
8%
Isaiah Land
4
4%
Rodney Thomas II
3
3%
On the defensive side of the ball, five players played 100% of the snaps (90 total): Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Jaylon Jones, Julian Blackmon, and Nick Cross. Dallis Flowers again appeared to split time with Samuel Womack III in an effort to fill the void left after the season-ending injury to JuJu Brents.
In the absence of DeForest Buckner, who has been placed on injured reserve, Taven Bryan got the start, but it was Raekwon Davis who played more snaps in the Colts' effort to stop the run. Tyquan Lewis, Kwity Paye, and Dayo Odeyingbo all played over 60 snaps and Laiatu Latu, dealing with a hip injury, played less than 40% of the total defensive snaps, but made his presence felt with 5 total pressures including a strip-sack in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Shoehorn Podcast and be sure to catch the next episode live to be a part of the discussion!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.