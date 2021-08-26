Colts' Star LB Believes This Season's Version Could Be Best Version of Era

Considering the talent the Indianapolis Colts have acquired in recent years, and the extensions handed out to key players, star linebacker Darius Leonard believes the 2021 version of the Colts could be this era's best version of the blue and white. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).

Though the hype train surrounding the Indianapolis Colts this offseason slammed to a halt with the injuries to quarterback Carson Wentz and star guard Quenton Nelson, there is still plenty of optimism for the 2021 Colts' outlook from those inside the facility.

Wentz and Nelson are ahead of schedule in their returns from injury, while the defense has looked fantastic throughout the summer, and young offensive weapons have taken significant steps forward.

All that could lead up to a great season for the Colts, according to star linebacker Darius Leonard.

Asked about the Colts' chances of being the best team he's played on in his four years in Indianapolis after being a second-round pick in 2018, Leonard believes the potential is definitely there with the 2021 group.

"I think we could be, yeah. Just thinking defensively, we’ve got a lot of guys in the back end who make plays on the ball," Leonard said to reporters on the final day of training camp in Westfield Wednesday. "The front end – you’ve got DeForest Buckner over there – he’s going to just be him. The linebacker core – I think we have a strong linebacker core. Offensively, we’ve got great skill guys, great offensive line. Whatever back you want back here, we’re going to do the right thing back there. Then on special teams, we have a great special teams core. I feel like if we all can play good, fundamental football I think we can be one hard team to beat.”

© Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It remains to be seen just how good the Colts can be with Wentz under center, but there's no denying just how good this defense can be this season under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

With an elite-level defense in tow, and a rebuilt offense with a new, athletic quarterback, the Colts could truly contend for an AFC South division title and make a deep run in the playoffs one year after bailing out of the playoffs in the AFC Wild Card game.

Have thoughts on the Indianapolis Colts' outlook for the 2021 season? Drop a line in the comment section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.