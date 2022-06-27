Colts' Surprise Camp Standout?

The writers of ESPN chose a surprise player from each team as the surprise standout during offseason workouts.

For the Indianapolis Colts, they chose wide receiver Parris Campbell, a player who has battled injuries and could fill a huge need providing quarterback Matt Ryan a dependable playmaker alongside Michael Pittman in 2022.

Maybe, just maybe, 2022 is the season Campbell can stay healthy. He spent a good portion of offseason workouts working with the first unit, starting opposite of Michael Pittman Jr. as the second receiver while looking comfortable with quarterback Matt Ryan. The key for Campbell -- as it has been since he was drafted in 2019 -- is staying healthy. He has played 15 out of a possible 49 games in the first three seasons of his NFL career. If healthy, the Colts can use Campbell in a number of different ways, including in the slot and in motion. -- Mike Wells, ESPN

Campbell was selected by the Colts in the second round in 2019, but as wells mentioned, he hasn't been able to stay on the field. Campbell has just 34 catches for 360 yards and two touchdowns in his three years.

He had no history of injury at Ohio State and played 39 games his final three seasons, including 14 in 2018 when he had 90 catches.

He's scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after this season and had to have noticed the mega contracts being handed out to wide receivers during the spring.

Campbell has all the incentive in the world to be on the field this season. If he can morph back into the dynamic weapon that prompted the Colts to select him in the second round, they'll be thrilled to call him the surprise of the season... not just the offseason.