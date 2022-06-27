Skip to main content

Colts' Surprise Camp Standout?

Who was the surprise standout for the Indianapolis Colts during offseason workouts?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The writers of ESPN chose a surprise player from each team as the surprise standout during offseason workouts.

For the Indianapolis Colts, they chose wide receiver Parris Campbell, a player who has battled injuries and could fill a huge need providing quarterback Matt Ryan a dependable playmaker alongside Michael Pittman in 2022.

Maybe, just maybe, 2022 is the season Campbell can stay healthy. He spent a good portion of offseason workouts working with the first unit, starting opposite of Michael Pittman Jr. as the second receiver while looking comfortable with quarterback Matt Ryan. The key for Campbell -- as it has been since he was drafted in 2019 -- is staying healthy. He has played 15 out of a possible 49 games in the first three seasons of his NFL career. If healthy, the Colts can use Campbell in a number of different ways, including in the slot and in motion. -- Mike Wells, ESPN

Campbell was selected by the Colts in the second round in 2019, but as wells mentioned, he hasn't been able to stay on the field. Campbell has just 34 catches for 360 yards and two touchdowns in his three years.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He had no history of injury at Ohio State and played 39 games his final three seasons, including 14 in 2018 when he had 90 catches.

He's scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after this season and had to have noticed the mega contracts being handed out to wide receivers during the spring.

Campbell has all the incentive in the world to be on the field this season. If he can morph back into the dynamic weapon that prompted the Colts to select him in the second round, they'll be thrilled to call him the surprise of the season... not just the offseason.

Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) runs after a catch during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

Colts Still Linked to Superstar Free-Agent Receiver

By Jake ArthurJun 26, 2022
Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) reacts after making a catch against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

Pair of Colts Attending Tight End University This Week

By Jake ArthurJun 23, 2022
Head Coach Frank Reich answers reporters' questions after the last day of Colts camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Last Day Of Colts Camp Practice Wednesday Aug 25 2021
News

Colts to Officially Report for Training Camp on July 26

By Jake ArthurJun 23, 2022
Quarterback Arch Manning 16 runs the ball as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Arch Manning Lca Vs Newman Football 4731
News

Arch Manning, Nephew Of Colts' Legend Peyton Manning, Makes Surprise College Commitment

By Josh CarneyJun 23, 2022
Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts
News

Where is Matt Ryan Most Accurate?

By HH StaffJun 23, 2022
Jun 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass as Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles (9) watches during minicamp at the Colts practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Previewing Colts’ QB Depth Chart Entering 2022 Season

By Andrew MooreJun 23, 2022
Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) and running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrate after a touchdown by Taylor during the second quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
News

Two Colts Offensive Stars Land in First Round of 2020 NFL Re-Draft

By Jake ArthurJun 23, 2022
USATSI_17298996
Film

Film Room: Could Ashton Dulin Break Out in 2022?

By Zach HicksJun 22, 2022