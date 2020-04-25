AllColts
Indianapolis Colts Take Chance on Washington QB Jacob Eason

INDIANAPOLIS — Just when it appears as if the Indianapolis Colts would put off adding a quarterback for the future to 2021, they select Washington’s Jacob Eason in Saturday’s fourth round of the NFL draft.

Projected as high as a second-round selection in mock drafts, Eason fell far. It's not because of his appealing physical attributes as a strong-armed, 6-6 and 231-pound passer, but intangibles such as “work ethic and accountability.” Those were ESPN analyst Chris Mortensen’s words after the 122nd overall choice.

So why would the Colts give Eason a shot? They had to be surprised he was still there in the fourth round. So the possible long-term reward outweighs the risk.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard had reiterated before the draft that he wouldn't force a pick on the quarterback position, that the most important position demanded the right fit. Whether Eason can be that fit depends on him.

The Colts have 38-year-old Philip Rivers making $25 million in a one-year deal to prove he still has enough to play beyond 2020. Backup Jacoby Brissett, the inconsistent 2019 starter, is making $21.4 million so he’s not going anywhere. That means Eason has one job only next season, and that’s to learn how to be a professional football player.

Eason didn’t have an extensive college career, which is to reiterate he’s still learning the position. He basically played two seasons in college, the first at Georgia before getting hurt and losing his job to Jake Fromm, who is still on the board. His one season at Washington produced 3,132 passing yards, 64.2 pass completion percentage, 23 TDs with eight interceptions.

Here’s an Eason critique on NFL.com after the combine:

“His elite size and arm talent are reminiscent of Carson Palmer, but issues with pocket poise and getting through progressions cleanly are more reminiscent of Brock Osweiler. Eason is fun to watch when he's ripping throws around the field and taking deep play-action shots, but a lack of mobility inside and outside the pocket is troubling, considering his ineffectiveness when pressured. He's relatively inexperienced and should continue to develop from the pocket, but poise is hard to fix, and handling exotic blitz packages is not a given. He's a pro-style, play-action-based quarterback with average starter potential and an average backup floor.”

No doubt Eason’s wait had to be frustrating. Welcome to the NFL. His initiation was one of humility, to say the least.

SI’s HuskyMaven wrote about how Eason was still available after Friday’s second and third rounds.

Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

After a quiet opening night without a selection, the Indianapolis Colts have a pair of picks in the second round and another in the third on Friday. That is, if general manager Chris Ballard doesn't trade back. He's said he wants to add more picks.

SI Draft Tracker

Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Live Blog

Regardless of when the Indianapolis Colts are on the clock, AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson shares draft thoughts from Thursday through Saturday night.

XShadyzXYoutube

Patience Required on New Indianapolis Colts Safety Julian Blackmon

The Indianapolis Colts' third-round Friday selection is four months into rehabilitation from ACL knee surgery, which means he might not be ready to play until September or October. But the Colts were still sold on his skills and potential.

Indianapolis Colts Bolster Wide Receiver with Michael Pittman Jr.

Big, physical pass catcher provides new Colts quarterback Philip Rivers with an ideal target as Pittman brings excellent ball skills to go with his size. The Colts used the second pick of Friday's second round, 34th overall, on the wide receiver.

Indianapolis Colts Trade Up to Select Running Back Jonathan Taylor

Moving up three spots at the expense of a fifth-round pick, the Colts add Wisconsin's all-time leading rusher in the second round with the 41st overall pick in Friday's NFL draft. Taylor joins fourth-year running back Marlon Mack and a Colts rushing offense that ranked seventh in 2019.

Colts GM Chris Ballard Takes His Shots in NFL Draft Deals

For the fourth year in a row, the Indianapolis Colts have traded down in the draft. Chris Ballard loves to accumulate picks. He's been bolder this year, dealing a first-round choice for All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner last month, then trading up in Friday's second round to select Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. But the GM insists he never tried to trade up into Thursday's first round.

Lots to Like About Indianapolis Colts' NFL Draft

GM Chris Ballard addressed obvious offensive needs on Friday with the selections of USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, then with an eye on the defensive future in choosing Utah safety Julian Blackmon, who is coming off an ACL injury.

Who Will Indianapolis Colts Pick in NFL Draft's Second Round?

After not making a first-round selection, the Indianapolis Colts have two in Friday's second round. The best players still available for GM Chris Ballard's consideration include Iowa edge rusher A.J. Epenesa, Alabama safety Xavier McKinney, and several wide receivers including Clemson's Tee Higgins and Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr.

Indianapolis Colts Opt to Wait Until Day 2 of NFL Draft to Make Pick

Colts general manager Chris Ballard decides against trading back into the first round to make a selection, so he'll be on the clock second in the second round on Friday at No. 34 overall. The Colts also have a second-round selection at 44.

Will Indianapolis Colts Keep Quiet on NFL Draft Opening Night?

Fourth-year Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard doesn't have a selection until the second round on Friday, but will he try to trade up into the first round on Thursday night?

