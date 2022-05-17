Indianapolis Colts: The Biggest Winner in the NFC South?

Bleacher Report tags the biggest-offseason winner in each division, and they like what the Indianapolis Colts have done.

The Indianapolis Colts had a tremendous offseason including offloading quarterback Carson Wentz (and his salary) while adding four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Ryan for a third-round draft pick.

The Colts got several players in the NFL Draft who could contribute right away despite not having a first-round pick. Wide receiver Alec Pierce, tight end Jelani Woods, and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann could be big contributors for a roster already talented enough to make a playoff run.

Bleacher Report (B/R) named the biggest-offseason winners in each division, and they too like what the Colts have done.

On paper, the AFC South looks like the weakest division in the league. So essentially, maintaining a solid core and upgrading at the quarterback position is enough to make the Indianapolis Colts the biggest winner of the division.



The Colts were on their way to being a playoff team last year before their inexplicable collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18.



Yannick Ngakoue figures to be an impact addition as well. He was part of the trade that sent Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders.



The Colts 2022 draft class is the most athletic. Not a single prospect they took had a relative athletic score under nine. - Alex Ballentine, B/R

While B/R makes it sound as if the Colts won the criteria by default, Ryan's addition is being understated in national media after toiling for a decaying Falcons team the last four seasons.

Ryan turns 37 on Tuesday and is capable of matching his 2018 numbers when he passed for 4,924 yards, 35 touchdowns, and seven interception.

Yes, the Colts have won the offseason in the AFC South.

Now they have four months to get ready to make it count.