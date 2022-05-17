Skip to main content

Indianapolis Colts: The Biggest Winner in the NFC South?

Bleacher Report tags the biggest-offseason winner in each division, and they like what the Indianapolis Colts have done.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts had a tremendous offseason including offloading quarterback Carson Wentz (and his salary) while adding four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Ryan for a third-round draft pick.

The Colts got several players in the NFL Draft who could contribute right away despite not having a first-round pick. Wide receiver Alec Pierce, tight end Jelani Woods, and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann could be big contributors for a roster already talented enough to make a playoff run.

Bleacher Report (B/R) named the biggest-offseason winners in each division, and they too like what the Colts have done.

On paper, the AFC South looks like the weakest division in the league. So essentially, maintaining a solid core and upgrading at the quarterback position is enough to make the Indianapolis Colts the biggest winner of the division.

The Colts were on their way to being a playoff team last year before their inexplicable collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. 

Yannick Ngakoue figures to be an impact addition as well. He was part of the trade that sent Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Colts 2022 draft class is the most athletic. Not a single prospect they took had a relative athletic score under nine. - Alex Ballentine, B/R

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While B/R makes it sound as if the Colts won the criteria by default, Ryan's addition is being understated in national media after toiling for a decaying Falcons team the last four seasons. 

Ryan turns 37 on Tuesday and is capable of matching his 2018 numbers when he passed for 4,924 yards, 35 touchdowns, and seven interception.

Yes, the Colts have won the offseason in the AFC South. 

Now they have four months to get ready to make it count.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) catchers a touchdown as UCF Knights defensive back Quadric Bullard (37) attempts to stop him in the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the UCF Knights on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Ucf Knights At Cincinnati Bearcats 130
News

Colts' Second-Round Pick Alec Pierce Signs Contract

By Jake Arthur14 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball during the first quarter of the game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas
News

Opinion: Colts 2022 Season Will Be Defined by Weeks 1 and 2

By Andrew Moore14 hours ago
Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes past Houston Texans defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (93) in the second quarter at NRG Stadium.
News

Colts Open as Biggest NFL Week 1 Favorite vs. Texans

By Jake Arthur18 hours ago
Kwity Paye Indianapolis Colts
News

Which Colts Player Benefited Most from the NFL Draft?

By HH StaffMay 16, 2022
Aug 27, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson (35) fights off a tackle from Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) and scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Ford Field.
News

Colts to Host Lions for Joint Practices During Training Camp

By Jake ArthurMay 14, 2022
Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce (12) collects a pass during warm ups ahead in the of the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Syndication The Enquirer
News

Arthur Joins PSN to Talk Colts Draft Class, Undrafted Rookies

By Jake ArthurMay 14, 2022
Oct 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) runs as Maryland Terrapins defensive back Nick Cross (3) defends during the second half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' Do-It-All Rookie Safety Signs Contract

By Jake ArthurMay 13, 2022
Day3
News

Colts Sign Back Half of Draft Class to Rookie Contracts

By Jake ArthurMay 13, 2022