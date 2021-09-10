Colts vs. Seahawks: Week 1 Thursday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Seahawks are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 1 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts kick off the 2021 regular season this Sunday afternoon as they play host to the Seattle Seahawks.

It's been an interesting summer for the Colts to say the least, as they've dealt with injuries and reserve-list designations to some of their most significant players (and coaches).

Now two days of practice deep into their Week 1 preparation for Seattle, here is how both the Colts and Seahawks are looking, health-wise.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)

Limited Participant — WR Parris Campbell (Achilles), OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), IOL Danny Pinter (foot), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)

Full Participant — QB Carson Wentz (foot)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (rest), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)

Limited Participant — OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), IOL Danny Pinter (foot)

Full Participant — WR Parris Campbell (Achilles), QB Carson Wentz (foot)

SEAHAWKS

WEDNESDAY

Limited Participant — OT Duane Brown (load management), WR D'Wayne Eskridge (toe), G Gabe Jackson (load management), CB Sidney Jones IV (groin), S Ryan Neal (oblique), RB Rashaad Penny (calf), C Ethan Pocic (hamstring)

Full Participant — S Marquise Blair (knee), RB Chris Carson (neck), RB Alex Collins (foot), CB Tre Flowers (finger), G Damien Lewis (finger), DT Bryan Mone (knee), CB D.J. Reed (foot), QB Geno Smith (back)

THURSDAY

Limited Participant — OT Duane Brown (load management), G Gabe Jackson (load management), CB Sidney Jones IV (groin), RB Rashaad Penny (calf), C Ethan Pocic (hamstring)

Full Participant — RB Chris Carson (neck), WR D'Wayne Eskridge (toe), DT Bryan Mone (knee), S Ryan Neal (oblique), CB D.J. Reed (foot), QB Geno Smith (back)

