September 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Colts vs. Seahawks: Week 1 Thursday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Seahawks are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 1 matchup.
Author:
Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts kick off the 2021 regular season this Sunday afternoon as they play host to the Seattle Seahawks.

It's been an interesting summer for the Colts to say the least, as they've dealt with injuries and reserve-list designations to some of their most significant players (and coaches).

Now two days of practice deep into their Week 1 preparation for Seattle, here is how both the Colts and Seahawks are looking, health-wise.

Jul 28, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) at Grand Park.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)
  • Limited Participant — WR Parris Campbell (Achilles), OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), IOL Danny Pinter (foot), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)
  • Full Participant — QB Carson Wentz (foot)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (rest), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)
  • Limited Participant — OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), IOL Danny Pinter (foot)
  • Full Participant — WR Parris Campbell (Achilles), QB Carson Wentz (foot)
Jan 3, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown (76) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium.

SEAHAWKS

WEDNESDAY

  • Limited Participant — OT Duane Brown (load management), WR D'Wayne Eskridge (toe), G Gabe Jackson (load management), CB Sidney Jones IV (groin), S Ryan Neal (oblique), RB Rashaad Penny (calf), C Ethan Pocic (hamstring)
  • Full Participant — S Marquise Blair (knee), RB Chris Carson (neck), RB Alex Collins (foot), CB Tre Flowers (finger), G Damien Lewis (finger), DT Bryan Mone (knee), CB D.J. Reed (foot), QB Geno Smith (back)

THURSDAY

  • Limited Participant — OT Duane Brown (load management), G Gabe Jackson (load management), CB Sidney Jones IV (groin), RB Rashaad Penny (calf), C Ethan Pocic (hamstring)
  • Full Participant — RB Chris Carson (neck), WR D'Wayne Eskridge (toe), DT Bryan Mone (knee), S Ryan Neal (oblique), CB D.J. Reed (foot), QB Geno Smith (back)

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Quarterback Carson Wentz (#2) cools down between drills during the last day of Colts camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Last Day Of Colts Camp Practice Wednesday Aug 25 2021
News

Colts vs. Seahawks: Week 1 Thursday Injury Report

USATSI_15311919
Film

Opponent Scouting Report: The Seahawks Have a Game-Wrecking Player on Defense

Quarterback Carson Wentz (#2), right, runs drills as he returns to Colts camp practice Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Camp Practice Continues At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Monday Aug 23 2021
News

Moore: Colts 2021 Award Predictions

Tight End Mo Alie-Cox (#81) points as he and teammates exercise before running drills on the last day of Colts camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Last Day Of Colts Camp Practice Wednesday Aug 25 2021
News

Colts Release Depth Chart for Week 1 vs. Seahawks

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) smiles as he's welcomed to the field to loud cheers from the crowd gathered Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Host Carolina Panthers At Grand Park In Westfield Ind
News

Colts Announce Six Players As Team Captains For 2021 Season

Jul 28, 2021; Westfield, IN, United States; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) at Grand Park. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Season Preview

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) defends Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) during the first half of a preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
News

Why Fans Should Temper Expectations for Colts' Rookie Wide Receiver

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) works through a drill Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers. Indianapolis Colts Host Carolina Panthers At Grand Park In Westfield Ind
News

The Athletic Predicts Colts' Second-Year RB Will Lead League in Rushing