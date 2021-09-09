Colts vs. Seahawks: Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Seahawks are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 1 matchup. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

It's finally Week 1 of the NFL regular season!

Now, I quickly temper that excitement to mention that the Indianapolis Colts already have some notable names on their injury report. However, for the most part, it's players we already knew about trying to work their way back from injuries that have hampered them for the last several weeks.

Here is how the initial injury report stacks up for both the Colts and Seattle Seahawks ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)

Limited Participant — WR Parris Campbell (Achilles), OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), IOL Danny Pinter (foot), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)

Full Participant — QB Carson Wentz (foot)

SEAHAWKS

WEDNESDAY

Limited Participant — OT Duane Brown (load management), WR D'Wayne Eskridge (toe), G Gabe Jackson (load management), CB Sidney Jones IV (groin), S Ryan Neal (oblique), RB Rashaad Penny (calf), C Ethan Pocic (hamstring)

Full Participant — S Marquise Blair (knee), RB Chris Carson (neck), RB Alex Collins (foot), CB Tre Flowers (finger), G Damien Lewis (finger), DT Bryan Mone (knee), CB D.J. Reed (foot), QB Geno Smith (back)

