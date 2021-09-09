September 10, 2021
Colts vs. Seahawks: Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Seahawks are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 1 matchup. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
It's finally Week 1 of the NFL regular season!

Now, I quickly temper that excitement to mention that the Indianapolis Colts already have some notable names on their injury report. However, for the most part, it's players we already knew about trying to work their way back from injuries that have hampered them for the last several weeks.

Here is how the initial injury report stacks up for both the Colts and Seattle Seahawks ahead of Sunday's matchup.

Colts #27 Xavier Rhodes runs a drill during training camp Friday. Aug. 6, 2021 Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at Grand Park in Westfield. Colts Training Camp Friday Aug 6 2021

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — G Quenton Nelson (foot/back), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)
  • Limited Participant — WR Parris Campbell (Achilles), OT Eric Fisher (Achilles), IOL Danny Pinter (foot), DE Kemoko Turay (groin)
  • Full Participant — QB Carson Wentz (foot)
Aug 28, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge (1) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Lumen Field.

SEAHAWKS

WEDNESDAY

  • Limited Participant — OT Duane Brown (load management), WR D'Wayne Eskridge (toe), G Gabe Jackson (load management), CB Sidney Jones IV (groin), S Ryan Neal (oblique), RB Rashaad Penny (calf), C Ethan Pocic (hamstring)
  • Full Participant — S Marquise Blair (knee), RB Chris Carson (neck), RB Alex Collins (foot), CB Tre Flowers (finger), G Damien Lewis (finger), DT Bryan Mone (knee), CB D.J. Reed (foot), QB Geno Smith (back)

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

Quarterback Carson Wentz (#2) cools down between drills during the last day of Colts camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Last Day Of Colts Camp Practice Wednesday Aug 25 2021
