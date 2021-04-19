Colts Get Back Two of Their Restricted Free Agents

Colts restricted free agents, wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety/special teamer George Odum, have signed their offers from the team.

The Indianapolis Colts are getting back two of their biggest "secret superstars."

On Monday, the team announced that wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety/special teamer George Odum have both signed their restricted free-agent tenders.

The Colts had placed a second-round tender on Pascal, which is valued at $3.3 million, while Odum received a basic right of first refusal offer worth $2.1 million.

In 2020, Pascal started 14-of-16 games and caught 44-of-71 targets for 629 yards (14.3 avg.) and 5 touchdowns. He set new single-season career highs in receptions, yards, and tied his best for touchdowns.

In his three-year career with the Colts, Pascal has started 31-of-48 games and caught 112 passes for 1,504 yards (13.4 avg.) and 12 touchdowns.

He has worn many hats for the Colts, including receiver (sometimes their top target), special teamer, return specialist and even emergency quarterback.

In 2020, Odum earned First-Team All-Pro honors as the NFL's best special teamer. He was credited with the second-best special teams grade in the NFL by Pro Football Focus with a 90.9, and he led the league with 20 special teams tackles.

Also spending three years in Indianapolis as a safety and special teamer, Odum has started 3-of-48 games and compiled 95 tackles (1 for loss) to go along with 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered, 1 interception, and 2 pass breakups.

Odum provided key depth at safety early in his career before honing in on his special teams prowess and manifesting that into his first All-Pro selection in 2020.

The Colts now have one restricted free agent remaining to sign their offer in tight end Mo Alie-Cox, who also received a second-round tender.

