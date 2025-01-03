Insider Dishes Major Update on Colts' Shane Steichen's Job Security
After a hectic and tumultuous year for the Indianapolis Colts, change is inevitably brewing as the team looks to miss their fourth-straight playoff appearance in a row following an embarrassing and humbling loss vs. the 2-13 New York Giants just a week ago.
However, while that potential change looming ahead may remain uncertain, the Colts' head coaching situation could be a spot that remains intact for at least one more season-- at least in the eyes of insider Albert Breer of SI.
During an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Breer dove into the rocky situation in Indianapolis and addressed the adjustments that could come as a result in the coming weeks.
Breer mentioned that the Colts appear to "really like" second-year head coach Shane Steichen, and could instead opt to make a change in the front office.
"People I've talked to, it sounds more like general manager might be a question there, rather than coach. I do think they really like Shane Steichen. I think Chris Ballard, on balance, has done a pretty good job there, but he's had eight years, and they've only been to the playoffs twice. So, do they look at it and say, 'Okay Shane Steichen, you can bring in your own guy.' Do you bring in someone like Ian Cunningham from Chicago, who you were with in Philadelphia, and we build it around the two of you? I think there are a lot of those sorts of discussions happening right now."
"I would say Indianapolis and Miami are the two where the coaches are relatively safe... but there might be some discussions about the future of the general managers at this place."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Instead of the Colts opting to go with a full clean house or choosing to go a different direction than Steichen after his second season in Indianapolis, Chris Ballard could instead be the odd man out if this team attempts to retool after eight years with the franchise.
Steichen has had his fair share of situations to go awry this season, headlined by a mess under center throughout the year derailing the course of the offense, and didn't have a high-performing defense either as the Colts rank 27th in total points and 29th in total yards on that side of the ball. Yet, the course of action may be to correct the operation at the top rather than on the sidelines.
During Ballard's tenure as general manager in Indianapolis, he's collected a 61-69-1 record, only navigating to two playoff appearances in his eight years. If Jim Irsay and the Colts decide they've seen enough from their long-time general manager, it could effectively give Steichen a route to find an executive he could align better with-- such as the mentioned Ian Cunningham, a former executive with the Philadelphia Eagles who now lands with the Chicago Bears as an assistant general manager.
There remains one game in the Colts season against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 to potentially allow Steichen and Ballard a slim chance at some grace. But with the results already being in for Indianapolis to miss out on a fourth-straight postseason appearance, the damage may already be done.
Needless to be said, keep a keen eye on the Colts and their potential movement in the coming days to see how they try to get this tumbling franchise back on track.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.