Is Frank Reich on the Hot Seat?

ESPN suggests Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich is on the hot seat entering his fifth season.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich has just one losing season, a 7-9 season at that, in his four years as head coach, but he also only has one playoff win.

For that reason, ESPN's Stephen Holder believes Reich's seat is warming up heading into his fifth season.

In ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings, one of the qualifiers for each team is "Who's On the Hot Seat?"

Holder answered Frank Reich.

"Now entering his fifth season, Reich does not seem in jeopardy of being fired," wrote Holder, setting us up for why that might be the case. "But the stakes are still high." 

"The Colts have what they believe is the best team of his tenure, and owner Jim Irsay is growing increasingly impatient, as the franchise has just one playoff victory since 2014."

"It's also notable that Reich was a driving force behind last season's failed Carson Wentz experiment. If the Colts fall short again, Reich will find himself on thin ice." -- Stephen Holder, ESPN

Saying Reich is on the hot seat may be a bit of a hot take. 

Reich's position with the Colts is as secure as any coach in the NFL. Every NFL head coach is one season away from having his job in jeopardy.

READ MORE: Could Shaquille Leonard Start the Season on the PUP List?

The Colts have been making moves in the offseason to prepare for a playoff run in 2022. Should they fail, yes, there will be questions about Reich's security as head coach.

That statement holds true for virtually every coach in the NFL.

Incidentally, the Colts hold their spot at No. 14 on ESPN's Preseason Power Rankings.

