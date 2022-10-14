Jaguars at Colts Prediction from NFL.com

The Jacksonville Jaguars ambushed the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 this season. The Jaguars humbled the Colts 24-0, and then turned around and blew out the LA Chargers in Los Angeles the next week.

The Colts bounced back from their loss to the Jaguars with wins over AFC West opposition in the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos while falling to the Tennessee Titans in between.

The Jaguars have come back down to Earth after their 2-1 start and dropped their last two in a row including giving the Houston Texans their first win last week.

Recent form points to a home win for the Colts, but NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal isn't so sure.

Rosenthal picks a 20-17 road upset for the underdog Jaguars.

The Colts’ defense has improved enough to believe it will give Trevor Lawrence problems. The Jaguars’ receivers don’t win on the outside enough, and Indianapolis can make it a low-scoring game. Still, the Jaguars have rocked the Colts twice in their last six games because they are tougher up front. Even with Matt Ryan having his top receivers back (unlike Week 2), there’s little reason to think Indy can protect him. -- Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com

There's a common theme for the doubts that surround the Colts... the offensive line.

The Colts have made several moves this week to get better production in the run game and protection for Ryan including moving Braden Smith to guard.

Indianapolis is a 2.5-point favorite according to SI Sportsbook. If the offensive line can play closer to its potential on Sunday, the Colts should come up with a win at home, setting up a game next week for first place in the AFC South against the Titans.