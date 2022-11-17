Skip to main content

Jeff Saturday Admits Concerns about Matt Ryan

Quarterback Matt Ryan was a surprise starter for the Indianapolis Colts last week, and interim coach Jeff Saturday admitted he had concerns.
It's been a whirlwind season for quarterback Matt Ryan and his Indianapolis Colts team. Ryan was benched by then-head coach Frank Reich after a loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 7.

Ryan suffered a shoulder injury in that game, but Reich said the move was being made regardless. The Colts dropped the next two games with Sam Ehlinger as starter, and Reich was out. 

Interim coach Jeff Saturday stepped in last week and announced that Ehlinger would remain the starter. So it was a bit of a surprise to see Ryan warming up with the first team prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Saturday admitted at Wednesday's media availability that he had concerns about reinstating Ryan as the starting quarterback.

"Absolutely, we actually had a conversation about it," said Saturday. "I just wanted to know where he was, not only physically because again, even Wednesday he didn’t practice. Not only physically, but mentally where was he and where was he as far as contributing and helping this football team win?"

"I wanted to make sure where he was and how he felt because to your point, 15 years in the league and getting benched and all the other things that subsequently went with that. Just wanted to make sure he was in the right frame of mind."

How Ryan handled his time as the backup to Ehlinger played a role in his return to the staring position as well.

"He’s a pro," said Saturday. "From everybody that I spoke to, even before I had the discussion with him talked about how he had supported Sam (Ehlinger) and the way that he had – what his role on this team as a leader did not diminish in the slightest."

"So, I was very appreciative of that. But yeah, we did have that discussion."

If there was any doubt who would start last week against the Raiders, Ryan helped erase those doubts with an efficient performance in the Colts 25-20 win

Saturday confirmed as much when asked directly about this week vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Yeah, he's my starting quarterback," said Saturday.

