Jeff Saturday to Return as Colts Head Coach? ESPN Insiders Weigh In

The Indianapolis Colts have cast a wide net when it comes to filling their vacant-head coaching position. When all is said and done, they'll have been in contact with at least 10 candidates, but is the favorite already in the building in the form of Jeff Saturday?

ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano weighed in on the Colts search in their latest NFL Buzz column, including the chances of Saturday getting the gig full time.

In Indy, mystery surrounds Saturday's campaign. Indy has interviewed seven candidates and has three more on the list. It sure seems like GM Chris Ballard has his stamp on the search. Will Saturday close the deal late? Perhaps owner Jim Irsay wouldn't mind that. -- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

Graziano also hinted that Saturday would be the favorite of Irsay, but maybe he's not running the team like a dictatorship and will listen to others in the organization.

Saturday's interview with the Colts is expected to be sometime this week. He headed home to Atlanta late last week to take care of some family obligations, and as you mention, the Colts in the meantime have been interviewing a bunch of internal and external candidates. Saturday is serious about wanting the job and has been doing some research on potential candidates for his staff in case he gets it.



And Irsay, I do believe, would love to be able to hire Saturday full time. But GM Chris Ballard and vice chair Carlie Irsay-Gordon are heavily involved in the search process as well, so it's looks as if it's going to be a more collaborative decision. -- Dan Graziano, ESPN

It's interesting that Fowler and Graziano speak of the best options for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, up and coming coordinators like Demeco Ryans of the 49ers and Ejiro Evero of the Denver Broncos without really mentioning the Colts.

Instead, the focus for their Colts commentary is Jeff Saturday.

Has Saturday been the favorite all along?

If he has been the favorite, he'll get a chance to help seal his candidacy when he formally interviews at the end of the week.