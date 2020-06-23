AllColts
Top Stories
News

Jonathan Taylor Focused on Indianapolis Colts Future, Not What Could Have Been

Phillip B. Wilson

The choice to declare for the NFL wasn’t as simple as it seems for Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor.

As with every decision in life, there are pros and cons.

Taylor didn’t just prove himself on a football field in college, he showed he was smart in taking his classes seriously. Before deciding to attend Wisconsin, Taylor considered Yale and Harvard of the Ivy League.

Imagine how that could have impacted his football career? He rushed for 6,174 yards in three years at Wisconsin. He twice received the Doak Walker Award, given to college’s top running back. Taylor is just the third repeat winner.

If he stayed at Wisconsin, Taylor seemed a lock to shatter the NCAA FBS career rushing record of 6,405 yards, set by San Diego State’s Donnel Pumphrey. He could have graduated with an easy class load, just 20 hours shy of a degree.

But in analyzing the risk versus the reward, he could also jeopardize his value as a pro by suffering a serious injury as a senior. Draft analysts were correct in assessing Taylor would be one of the first running backs drafted — he was the third taken when the Colts traded up three spots to select him in the second round with the 41st overall choice.

His four-year rookie contract is for $7,829,150, with $3,253,928 guaranteed. It's not always about money, but in this case, a college injury likely would have cost him this paycheck.

Taylor explained his thought process in a recent Zoom video conference call.

“I took accomplishments on the field, school, and timing,” Taylor said. “Timing as far as, where did I feel like I was at? Where did I feel like my coaches thought that I was at as far as my development? You really kind of look at those things and you mentioned the record – to stay for another year and try to get the record. What are the risks, rewards for that? What is the risk, reward? 

"You go to your time at school. Are you far away from graduating? Are you very close to graduating? Did you graduate? Then you go into the timing. Where do you feel like you’re at and where do the coaches feel like you’re at as far as your development? Do they feel like you’re able to take that next step? Do you need that next level coaching? Do they feel like, ‘Hey, maybe you need to stay another year, maybe you might need to have a little bit more of a development in your game.’”

There’s no question Taylor had the polished NFL-ready talent. And he is committed to returning to school to get a degree.

“I’m about 20 credits from graduating,” he said. “Those are like a semester and two or one summer classes. School has never been a problem for me. I enjoy going to school. I enjoy learning. I always did so that was kind of like, ‘I can do that. That’s not a problem for me.’”

Ultimately, just like when mulling college options, Taylor favored what would benefit him most in football.

“I was at Yale three times. It was nice. I enjoyed myself every time I went up there,” he said. “That was tough. It was a tough decision to decide between Ivy League and the University of Wisconsin. That was a tough choice.”

The hardest choices in life always are. Taylor, 21, is confident he has made the best decisions to get him to this point.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indianapolis Colts' Offseason Virtual Routine Helped QB Philip Rivers Make Smooth Transition

The 17th-year quarterback was familiar with most of the Indianapolis Colts playbook when he signed in March, but Philip Rivers credits the structure of offseason virtual interactions for helping him to get up to speed more quickly.

Phillip B. Wilson

Until Colin Kaepernick is Signed, NFL Just Saying What's Politically Correct

A long line of NFL voices have admitted they were wrong about quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee in 2016 to protest racism and police brutality. But until Kaepernick is given a chance to win a job again, are these words just talk?

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

Colts QB Philip Rivers Proud of NFL Start Streak

New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers enters his 17th NFL season with a streak of 224 consecutive regular-season starts, which ranks fifth in league history. He needs six more to move into fourth on the all-time list.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Productions Awarded Two Emmys

The Indianapolis Colts' production/distribution group receives honors for videos on cornerback Kenny Moore II and retired punter Hunter Smith.

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Most Irreplaceable Players

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments shifts its focus to the most irreplaceable players for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Steven Dodson

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Steven Dodson, 59, West Jefferson, N.C. The Colts fan since childhood shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Introduce Initiatives to Fight Racism, Discrimination

In keeping with the organization’s promise to be more active in fighting systemic racism and discrimination in the community, the Indianapolis Colts announced a new scholarship for minority students and the creation of a new staff position, Director of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion.

Phillip B. Wilson

Turning Pages of '100 Things Colts Fans:' Jeff Saturday

The ongoing series returns to feature one of the Indianapolis Colts’ all-time fan favorites, Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday, who was known as much for his affable off-field demeanor as his playing career. Saturday was featured in the 2013 book ‘100 Things Colts Fans Know & Do Before They Die.’

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Running Backs Have Been Helpful to Rookie Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts are adamant there won't be any animosity in the running backs room after the second-round selection of Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor. So far, Taylor says he’s appreciated bonding with his new teammates, who have offered assistance with the rookie’s NFL transition.

Phillip B. Wilson

NFL Needs to Listen to Foremost COVID-19 Experts

The NFL was quick to respond to the Thursday opinion of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who doesn’t see how games can be played in 2020 unless teams are in a bubble. The NFL statement about taking every possible precaution reflects an unwillingness to accept what foremost doctors continue to say about COVID-19.

Phillip B. Wilson