Jonathan Taylor No. 1 Overall Fantasy Player?

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor may be the best fantasy option in the NFL.

Just one day after being listed as the No. 2 running back in the NFL in a poll of NFL personnel, Indianapolis Colts running back is listed as the No. 1 fantasy football player overall by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF's Dwain McFarland released his Top 150 list on Wednesday and Taylor was head of the class.

Taylor was voted the second-best running back in the NFL by more than 50 NFL executives, personnel, and players, but he was tied with Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans with the most No. 1 votes.

There was no such need for a tie breaker when it came to MacFarland's rankings on choosing objectively who will be the most productive player, rather than a subjective "best".

Henry is coming off a season-ending broken bone in his foot, but still managed 937 yards in just eight games. Overwork could have contributed to Henry's injury. Despite playing less than half a season, Henry still had 219 carries, good for 10th in the NFL.

Henry's was listed ninth overall by McFarland and the fourth best running back option behind Taylor, Christian McCaffery (Panthers), and Austin Ekeler (Chargers).

His list is certain to draw criticism, as all lists are wont to do, but penalizing Henry while elevating McCaffery to the second-overall position seems a bit hypocritical.

McCaffery has played just 10 games in the last two seasons combined. He had just 225 yards rushing in 2020 and 442 in 2021.

If there are lingering concerns about Henry's ability to bounce back from a foot injury, McCaffery's ability to stay on the field is a bigger concern.

Ekeler seems a bit of a head scratcher as he's yet to break 1,000 yards rushing in his five-year NFL career, but he is a good receiver out of the backfield. He has over 200 catches across the last three seasons including 70 last year to go along with eight receiving touchdowns.

Ekeler IS what McCaffery WAS in 2019 before the injury bug claimed his last two seasons.

Notice there isn't much debate about the No. 1 pick. Taylor was clearly the best option in 2021, and is clearly the best option in 2022.

ESPN's poll may have given Derrick Henry the benefit of the doubt heading into 2022, but fantasy football players aren't nearly as forgiving.

Expect McFarland's list to be one of many that have Taylor No. 1.