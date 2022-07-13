Skip to main content

Jonathan Taylor No. 1 Overall Fantasy Player?

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor may be the best fantasy option in the NFL.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Just one day after being listed as the No. 2 running back in the NFL in a poll of NFL personnel, Indianapolis Colts running back is listed as the No. 1 fantasy football player overall by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF's Dwain McFarland released his Top 150 list on Wednesday and Taylor was head of the class. 

Taylor was voted the second-best running back in the NFL by more than 50 NFL executives, personnel, and players, but he was tied with Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans with the most No. 1 votes. 

There was no such need for a tie breaker when it came to MacFarland's rankings on choosing objectively who will be the most productive player, rather than a subjective "best".

Henry is coming off a season-ending broken bone in his foot, but still managed 937 yards in just eight games. Overwork could have contributed to Henry's injury. Despite playing less than half a season, Henry still had 219 carries, good for 10th in the NFL.

Henry's was listed ninth overall by McFarland and the fourth best running back option behind Taylor, Christian McCaffery (Panthers), and Austin Ekeler (Chargers).

His list is certain to draw criticism, as all lists are wont to do, but penalizing Henry while elevating McCaffery to the second-overall position seems a bit hypocritical. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

McCaffery has played just 10 games in the last two seasons combined. He had just 225 yards rushing in 2020 and 442 in 2021.

If there are lingering concerns about Henry's ability to bounce back from a foot injury, McCaffery's ability to stay on the field is a bigger concern. 

Ekeler seems a bit of a head scratcher as he's yet to break 1,000 yards rushing in his five-year NFL career, but he is a good receiver out of the backfield. He has over 200 catches across the last three seasons including 70 last year to go along with eight receiving touchdowns.     

Ekeler IS what McCaffery WAS in 2019 before the injury bug claimed his last two seasons.

Notice there isn't much debate about the No. 1 pick. Taylor was clearly the best option in 2021, and is clearly the best option in 2022. 

ESPN's poll may have given Derrick Henry the benefit of the doubt heading into 2022, but fantasy football players aren't nearly as forgiving.

Expect McFarland's list to be one of many that have Taylor No. 1. 

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Nov 4, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Locked On Colts Reveals Underrated Players Who Need More Recognition

By Jake Arthur1 hour ago
Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) blocks New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) after intercepting the ball during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

A Colts Podcast Predicts How Colts’ Defense Will Perform in 2022

By Andrew Moore10 hours ago
Jan 9, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Previewing Colts’ IOL Depth Chart Entering 2022 Season

By Andrew Moore20 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after a fourth quarter touchdown Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts Just Miss on 3rd No. 1 Player

By HH Staff21 hours ago
Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts Mini-Camp
News

Matt Ryan Snubbed in Latest ESPN/NFL Poll

By HH Staff23 hours ago
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) defends Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) during the first half of a preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
News

Analyzing the Bottom of the Colts' WR Depth Chart

By Zach HicksJul 11, 2022
Jun 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass as Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles (9) watches during minicamp at the Colts practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Surprise! Matt Ryan Trade Named Colts' Best Move of Offseason

By Jake ArthurJul 11, 2022
Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) celebrates his interception in the first quarteragainst the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Locked On Colts Reveals if Isaiah Rodgers or Brandon Facyson Should Start at Cornerback

By Jake ArthurJul 11, 2022