Left-Field Thoughts on Indianapolis Colts Draft, Like Possibly Picking a Running Back

INDIANAPOLIS — If there’s ever a time when “expect the unexpected” applies, it’s the annual NFL draft.

So while many in the media focus on whether the Indianapolis Colts will use their two second-round selections on a quarterback, wide receiver or possibly a cornerback or tight end, what if general manager Chris Ballard throws everyone a curve ball.

It wouldn’t be the first time for a draft surprise.

Here’s a thought which would raise eyebrows. How about if the Colts draft a running back at 34? Nothing against the Colts’ Marlon Mack, whose third season produced a career-best 1,091 rushing yards, but he’s also missed six games due to injuries in the past two years.

And another factor that can’t be overlooked is the fact that Mack is entering a contract year. So, too, are four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly. Hilton has been hampered by injuries the past two years, so how much Ballard is willing to pay to keep him is anyone’s best guess. Perhaps that depends upon Hilton’s health in 2020.

Kelly is coming off his first Pro Bowl and anchors and offensive line that didn’t have a single missed start last season. The Colts have to keep him.

If Mack’s contract demands exceed Ballard’s threshold, the GM would be glad he drafted a running back in two weeks. Even if Mack stays, the Colts would greatly benefit from having a 1-2 punch with a newcomer’s fresh legs.

SI.com writer Kevin Hanson lists the first running back coming off the board as Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor at No. 37 to the L.A. Chargers. After him, Hanson’s mock has Georgia’s D’Andre Swift going at 39 to Miami, then Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins having his name called at 45 by Tampa Bay.

Any one of those prospects would bolster a Colts rushing offense that ranked seventh at 133.1 yards per game and tied for 11th at 4.5 yards per carry.

Another “off the wall” thought is offensive tackle. Granted, the Colts just locked up offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo for two more years at $34 million, but if a newcomer impressed enough, he could line up at right tackle and move Braden Smith back to his college position at guard. If the Colts drafted a tackle that needed time to develop, he’s a backup for a year or two to get some seasoning. Again, the key here is Ballard would be thinking about one year or two down the road, especially if Castonzo retires.

The reality is the Colts were fortunate to have their starters not miss a game last season. They often dressed just seven guys for games. O-line depth is among the team’s needs, so don’t rule this out.

Here’s one more thought. While this might sound crazy and probably would prompt some groans from the fan base, keep in mind Ballard’s known tendency to trade down for more selections. That’s why the Colts have the 34th overall selection in the second round, because of last year’s trade out of the first round.

Granted, Ballard deviated from the norm by dealing his first-round pick to acquire All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from San Francisco. But the GM’s track record on trading down is pretty evident.

If Ballard has his eyes on a player he’s convinced will be there a few spots later, perhaps he trades down to add another later-round selection. Take Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet, for example. Maybe 34 is too soon to go for the highest-rated tight end in this draft — some mocks have the Colts actually taking Kmet at No. 44 — so it would make sense to trade down a few spots and still get the guy you wanted by adding another player later.

Not to suggest that’s what Ballard should do — drafting a wide receiver or the best quarterback available makes a lot of sense — but remember the “expect the unexpected” possibility.