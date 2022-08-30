Locked On Colts: Final 53-Man Roster Prediction Before Cut-Downs

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach make their predictions for the Indianapolis Colts' final 53-man roster.

NFL teams are due to cut their rosters down to 53 players by 4:00pm ET on Tuesday, so deadlines spur action — and discussion.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts

Some things to consider: Did quarterback Sam Ehlinger do enough in the preseason matchups to warrant keeping three quarterbacks on the team? Do the Colts hold on to six wide receivers, including both Dezmon Patmon and Mime Strachan? How do you untangle the depth at defensive tackle between the rookies and veterans, and do the Colts keep five or six cornerbacks? If they keep six, who comes in behind Tony Brown?

The guys dive into these questions and much more in today's final 53-man roster prediction show!

