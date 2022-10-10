Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Alec Pierce, Stephon Gilmore Shine in Film Review

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys dive into the film to break down the Colts' ugly 12-9 victory over the Denver Broncos.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Zach and guest host Kennan Kosenko (@VevoJones007 on Twitter) give their analysis on the film after the Colts' 12-9 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The Colts fly home with a win in their matchup with the Broncos but it came at the expense of one of the ugliest performances in recent memory. The offenses combined to go 6-of-31 on third down (19.4%) and were 0-of-6 in the red zone. There were also 4 turnovers, 10 sacks, and 15 penalties.

The Colts suffered a couple of big injuries to important players in running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) and defensive end Kwity Paye (leg).

The Colts' offense was a disaster all around, as quarterback Matt Ryan struggled to find his footing against the Broncos' ravenous pass rush. The Colts' defense, however, did manage to find some success.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Colts' defense had several standout players. One of which being cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who had a game-saving interception late in the fourth quarter and the game-winning PBU in the end zone in overtime.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

 Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_19187785
Film

Gus Bradley/Colts' Defense Shine on 3rd Down vs Broncos: Film Room

By Zach Hicks
Matt Ryan vs Denver Broncos
News

Matt Ryan after Colts Win: 'We've Got to Play Better'

By HH Staff
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Locked On Colts: Slog Through Overtime Win vs. Broncos

By Jake Arthur
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) passes under pressure from Denver Broncos defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (99) as offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) defends in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Colts' Defense Stands Tall, Offense Implodes in Win vs. Broncos | Andrew's Analysis

By Andrew Moore
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) celebrates his sack against Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) in overtime at NRG Stadium.
Game Day

Colts' Kwity Paye Carted Off in Early 4th Quarter

By Jake Arthur
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) is helped off the field in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

BREAKING: Short-Handed Colts Lose RB on 1st Drive

By HH Staff
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up with the team Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Game Day

Colts, Broncos Announce Inactives Ahead of Thursday Night Football Matchup

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) snaps the play Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Game Day

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Broncos Thursday Night Football | Week 5

By Jake Arthur