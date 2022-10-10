Locked On Colts: Alec Pierce, Stephon Gilmore Shine in Film Review

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Zach and guest host Kennan Kosenko (@VevoJones007 on Twitter) give their analysis on the film after the Colts' 12-9 victory over the Denver Broncos.

The Colts fly home with a win in their matchup with the Broncos but it came at the expense of one of the ugliest performances in recent memory. The offenses combined to go 6-of-31 on third down (19.4%) and were 0-of-6 in the red zone. There were also 4 turnovers, 10 sacks, and 15 penalties.

The Colts suffered a couple of big injuries to important players in running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) and defensive end Kwity Paye (leg).

The Colts' offense was a disaster all around, as quarterback Matt Ryan struggled to find his footing against the Broncos' ravenous pass rush. The Colts' defense, however, did manage to find some success.

The Colts' defense had several standout players. One of which being cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who had a game-saving interception late in the fourth quarter and the game-winning PBU in the end zone in overtime.

