Locked On Colts: Bernhard Raimann, Will Fries Right Men for Job?

In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, the Indianapolis Colts have a pair of young offensive linemen taking their lumps and going through growing pains in Bernhard Raimann and Will Fries. Is it worth it to play them while they develop, or should the Colts look for a quicker fix?

Likewise, what other areas of the offense could the Colts look to correct down the homestretch?

Jake is joined by Drake Wally of Horseshoe Huddle and the Horseshoe Huddle podcast.

Raimann and Fries have given up some costly sacks and penalties lately. However, they won't develop if they don't play. Are the Colts in a position to wait it out?

The Colts have had a rather vanilla run game and the downfield passing attack is nearly non-existent. Are there ways to fix these areas?

If the Colts are going to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, they'll likely need to rely on an area of their offense that's been wildly inconsistent.

