Locked On Colts: Is Chris Ballard to Blame for Team's Struggles?

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, it's time for Jake and Zach to provide some tough love to the Indianapolis Colts once again.

The team is in a bad place at 0-2-1 in the AFC South and 1-2-1 overall through four weeks. Is general manager Chris Ballard to blame for yet another poor start?

Also, running back Jonathan Taylor is likely to miss the Colts' Thursday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos this week. What should we expect with the Colts missing their star running back?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The Colts have invested significant money in elite players who play non-premium positions. Meanwhile, they continue to put band-aids on some of the areas that matter most. The approach needs to change to find long-term success, but will it?

In the short term, the Colts have a game to prepare for this Thursday but maybe without their best offensive player in Taylor. What might the run game look like with Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson, and (probably) Phillip Lindsay? Or, will the run game even matter?

