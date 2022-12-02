Locked On Colts: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Presents Issues Colts Have Struggled Against

In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the Indianapolis Colts' Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

The Colts have a tall task as they take on the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott, who presents a skillset that the Colts have struggled against this season. Also, starting right tackle Braden Smith, slot Kenny Moore II, and tight end Jelani Woods all missed practice on Thursday. Is establishing the run the only hope that the Colts have of beating the Cowboys?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

If Smith can't play, how ugly could things get for the Colts' offensive line against the Cowboys' fearsome pass rush, featuring Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, & Co.?

If Jonathan Taylor doesn't get going on the ground, do the Colts have a chance at winning?

Why the Colts might just struggle against Prescott based on things we've seen from their defense recently.

