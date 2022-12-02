Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Presents Issues Colts Have Struggled Against

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys give their final thoughts before the Indianapolis Colts' Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the Indianapolis Colts' Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

The Colts have a tall task as they take on the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott, who presents a skillset that the Colts have struggled against this season. Also, starting right tackle Braden Smith, slot Kenny Moore II, and tight end Jelani Woods all missed practice on Thursday. Is establishing the run the only hope that the Colts have of beating the Cowboys?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

If Smith can't play, how ugly could things get for the Colts' offensive line against the Cowboys' fearsome pass rush, featuring Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, & Co.?

If Jonathan Taylor doesn't get going on the ground, do the Colts have a chance at winning?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Why the Colts might just struggle against Prescott based on things we've seen from their defense recently.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

USATSI_19522844
Film

Jelani Woods Shining in Limited Snaps: Film Room

By Zach Hicks
Nov 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tackle Braden Smith (72) and tight end Jelani Woods (80) block Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts, Cowboys Injury Report: Colts Still Down Some Critical Players

By Jake Arthur
Nov 28, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (left) looks on during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Matt Ryan Reveals What Colts’ Mindset Is Moving Forward

By Andrew Moore
Matt Ryan vs Jaguars Looking Up
News

Matt Ryan Addresses Tanking for a Better Draft Pick

By HH Staff
CJ Stroud Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts get Shock Building Block in Latest Mock Draft

By HH Staff
USATSI_11856373
News

Locked On Colts: It Could Get Interesting Against Cowboys

By Jake Arthur
Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) breaks free from Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43) after making a catch in the second quarter pre-season game at Highmark Stadium.
News

Colts, Cowboys Injury Report: Two Big Returns to Practice

By Jake Arthur
Jeff Saturday Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
News

Jeff Saturday Admits to Big Mistake in Loss to Steelers

By HH Staff