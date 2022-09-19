Locked On Colts: Disaster Mode After Loss to Jaguars

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

The Colts suffered one of their most embarrassing, egregious losses in recent memory on Sunday, falling to the Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field, 24-0. The guys discuss why this is a total organizational failure unfolding before us.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

On the surface, sure, it's just a Week 2 loss. However, this is precisely how flat and uninspired the Colts looked in their final two games last season, showing a trend of playing unprepared. Despite this being an "easy" portion of the Colts' schedule, they now have an upcoming gauntlet featuring the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans twice, Denver Broncos, and Jaguars again.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Colts found no rhythm. The line provided no protection or running lanes. Quarterback Matt Ryan was constantly flustered, and the wide receiver corps desperately missed wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Defensively, there was no pass rush, and the Jaguars' quick-strike passing game was highly effective.

Overall, the Colts had no answer for anything Jacksonville threw at them.

