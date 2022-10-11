Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: How To Fix This Disastrous Offensive Line

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Zach is joined by Horseshoe Huddle's own Andrew Moore!
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, it's an Indianapolis Colts podcast mashup with Andrew Moore of A Colts Podcast!

Before we jump into some pre-game coverage of the Colts' second match-up with the Jacksonville Jaguars, it's time to pull the curtain back and really look at this team. We have to spend even more time talking about this disastrous offensive line.

The once-dominant Colts' offensive line has looked lost in recent weeks, and a shift in personnel led to even more horrendous results on Thursday Night against the Denver Broncos. What changes would Zach and Andrew make along the front?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Also in this episode, Zach and Andrew dive into the latest news and updates given to the media by Head Coach Frank Reich in his press conference on Monday. There were a lot of interesting comments made that I'm sure you all will want to pay attention to.

The duo closed out the show with a slew of buy/sell statements regarding certain players and units on this team.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

