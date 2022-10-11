Locked On Colts: How To Fix This Disastrous Offensive Line

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, it's an Indianapolis Colts podcast mashup with Andrew Moore of A Colts Podcast!

Before we jump into some pre-game coverage of the Colts' second match-up with the Jacksonville Jaguars, it's time to pull the curtain back and really look at this team. We have to spend even more time talking about this disastrous offensive line.

The once-dominant Colts' offensive line has looked lost in recent weeks, and a shift in personnel led to even more horrendous results on Thursday Night against the Denver Broncos. What changes would Zach and Andrew make along the front?

Also in this episode, Zach and Andrew dive into the latest news and updates given to the media by Head Coach Frank Reich in his press conference on Monday. There were a lot of interesting comments made that I'm sure you all will want to pay attention to.

The duo closed out the show with a slew of buy/sell statements regarding certain players and units on this team.

