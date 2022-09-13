Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Should Frank Reich Give Up Play Calling Duties?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss whether Frank Reich should give up play-calling, Rodrigo Blankenship's status with the team, and if the Colts still need to add a veteran wide receiver.
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the biggest issues that fans have after the Indianapolis Colts tied the Houston Texans on Sunday, 20-20.

Many fans are still pretty upset about the game despite not technically being a loss, so we play a little fact or fiction on their biggest complaints.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

After a couple of questionable decisions, should head coach Frank Reich give up play-calling duties? The guys discuss Reich the play-caller versus Reich the head coach.

Is it time to move on from kicker Rodrigo Blankenship? Here's why one miss in overtime is just the tip of the iceberg.

The Colts' young receivers had some crucial missed opportunities on Sunday that could've made the difference in the game. Do the Colts need to add a veteran wide receiver?

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

What did you think about the Colts' performance on Sunday? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

