On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, the Indianapolis Colts head to Denver to face off against the Broncos this Thursday. Co-host Zach Hicks crosses over with the Locked On Broncos crew to break down the biggest storylines and matchups ahead of this Week 5 game!

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The Colts have been plagued by self-inflicted wounds, such as miscommunications on the offensive line and secondary, untimely penalties, and of course, turnovers. If they can get that relatively under control, they'll have a good shot at taking down Denver.

What will the Colts' offense look like without Jonathan Taylor, and what can we expect from Nyheim Hines and former Denver Broncos 1,000-yard rusher Phillip Lindsay, now with the Colts?

This has the makings of a rough, close, low-scoring affair. Both the Colts and Broncos struggle to find their identity offensively while the defense does the heavy lifting, and both are banged up with injuries and having to perform during a short week.

