Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan Finding Comfort in Offense in Final Days of Training Camp

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, quarterback Matt Ryan is stringing together some great performances in camp. His chemistry with wide receivers Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr. was on full display in this one. Andrew Moore fills in for Jake on today's episode of the show!
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Zach and Andrew Moore discuss Day 15 of Indianapolis Colts training camp.

Quarterback Matt Ryan is stringing together some great performances in camp. His chemistry with wide receivers Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr. was on full display in this one. Horseshoe Huddle's Andrew Moore fills in for Jake on today's episode of the show!

Ryan had another efficient day passing the ball in camp, finding Pittman for several completions, and hitting Campbell on a downfield shot for a touchdown. Zach and Andrew discuss that and more on the latest episode of Locked On Colts.

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 15: Matt Ryan Shines, Kwity Paye Goes Down

