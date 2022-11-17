Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Can Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor Reestablish Identity vs. Eagles?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake discusses the main storylines, biggest matchups, and predicts the outcome of Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles with Louie DiBiase of Locked On Eagles.
In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, it's another edition of "Crossover Thursday" as Jake breaks down the main storylines, biggest matchups, and predicts the outcome of Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles with Louie DiBiase of the Locked On Eagles podcast.

The Colts are riding a high following one of their most complete wins of the season. However, they have a much different opponent this week against one of the NFL's best, the Eagles. After the offensive line controlled the game against the Las Vegas Raiders and allowed the Colts to run the ball and pass it efficiently, can quarterback Matt Ryan and running back Jonathan Taylor continue to establish that as the offense's identity?

Both the Colts and Eagles are looking for a big Week 11, but for different reasons. The Colts need to build consistency while the Eagles try and rebound from their first loss of the season.

As it always does with the Colts, this game comes down to the trenches. Their offense will go as far as the line lets it, and luckily they face a vulnerable Philly run defense.

Will the Colts make it two straight wins, or will the Eagles get back on track after last week's disappointing loss?

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) reacts after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
