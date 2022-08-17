Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan, Offense Catches Fire in Training Camp

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Matt Ryan and the Colts' offense finally find a rhythm in training camp. Plus, the guys dive into which players are roster locks heading into Preseason Week 2 against the Lions.
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the state of the Indianapolis Colts' roster heading into joint practices with the Detroit Lions.

Quarterback Matt Ryan and the Colts' offense finally find a rhythm in training camp. Plus, the guys dive into which players are roster locks heading into Preseason Week 2 against the Lions.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

There were some aerial fireworks to be seen on Tuesday as Ryan and the Colts' passing offense put up some big plays against a tough defense. See why Nyheim Hines, Michael Pittman Jr., and Kylen Granson had big days.

Which players on offense, defense, and special teams are locks for the roster, and which players are still in the thick of a positional battle? Who has the edge?

Check out the latest episode of Locked On Colts as well as Horseshoe Huddle's Day 11 notebook for more:

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 11: A Light Day Before the Lions Come to Town

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

