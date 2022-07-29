Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan Takes Control Early in Training Camp

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, the guys dive into Day 2 of Indianapolis Colts training camp.

Horseshoe Huddle deputy editor Jake Arthur was on-site for all the action at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., emptying his notebook to keep you informed.

Quarterback Matt Ryan is already in control of the offense after two training camp practices. Ryan and backup Nick Foles generated multiple passing chunk plays on Thursday, and we saw the beginning of some one-on-one drills.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Both of the Colts' training cam prpactices have ended 10 minutes early, which head coach Frank Reich explains is a result of Ryan keeping the offense at a high tempo. Reich praised Ryan for his control of the unit and the coaching staff's willingness to let Ryan do his thing.

Both Ryan and backup quarterback Nick Foles generated multiple chunk passing plays on Thursday, showing a willingness to push the ball down the field but also hit pass-catchers accurately with the opportunity to pick up yards after the catch.

We also saw the beginning of some one-on-one drills, including wide receiver and tight ends against cornerbacks and safeties.

Listen as Jake and Zach analyze Jake's Day 2 camp notebook.

