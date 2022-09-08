Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan to Lead Lopsided Victory vs. Texans?

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, it's a crossover episode with Locked On Texans!

Jake Arthur's discussion with Coty Davis and John Hickman examines what the beginning of the Matt Ryan Era may look like for the Indianapolis Colts and why it's their biggest deciding storyline in Week 1. The guys also discuss the biggest matchups of Sunday.

Colts vs. Texans has been all about Jonathan Taylor in recent seasons. While that's still likely to be somewhat true on Sunday, Ryan's arrival should be significant for the Colts' offense and how they attack Houston's defense.

Jake, Coty, and John also discuss why Matt Pryor, Kwity Paye, and Stephon Gilmore are involved in some of the biggest matchups of the day.

