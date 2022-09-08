Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan to Lead Lopsided Victory vs. Texans?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, a crossover with Locked On Texans discusses what the beginning of the Matt Ryan Era looks like for the Colts and why it's the biggest deciding storyline in Week 1. The guys also discuss the biggest matchups of Sunday.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, it's a crossover episode with Locked On Texans!

Jake Arthur's discussion with Coty Davis and John Hickman examines what the beginning of the Matt Ryan Era may look like for the Indianapolis Colts and why it's their biggest deciding storyline in Week 1. The guys also discuss the biggest matchups of Sunday.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Colts vs. Texans has been all about Jonathan Taylor in recent seasons. While that's still likely to be somewhat true on Sunday, Ryan's arrival should be significant for the Colts' offense and how they attack Houston's defense.

Jake, Coty, and John also discuss why Matt Pryor, Kwity Paye, and Stephon Gilmore are involved in some of the biggest matchups of the day.

Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) makes a reception as Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) defends during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
