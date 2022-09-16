Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Time to Panic with Injuries to Michael Pittman Jr., DeForest Buckner?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss the Colts' important injuries, who's actually playable in fantasy this week, and give their final predictions.
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach round out their week of coverage previewing the Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

The guys discuss the Colts' important injuries, who's actually playable in fantasy football this week, and give their final predictions.

The Colts are 0-0-1 and dealing with injuries to three critical players in wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip), and cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip). Is it time to panic for Sunday against the Jaguars considering the lack of depth at those positions and the fact that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming to town in Week 3?

Given their injuries, which Colts players might make the biggest fantasy impact against Jacksonville in Week 2? Regardless of Pittman and Alec Pierce's status, there's another receiver with serious upside this week.

Last, what are the guys' final score predictions, and why? Will this be a close game, and will the Colts rebound?

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

