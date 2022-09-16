Locked On Colts: Time to Panic with Injuries to Michael Pittman Jr., DeForest Buckner?

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach round out their week of coverage previewing the Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

The guys discuss the Colts' important injuries, who's actually playable in fantasy football this week, and give their final predictions.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The Colts are 0-0-1 and dealing with injuries to three critical players in wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip), and cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip). Is it time to panic for Sunday against the Jaguars considering the lack of depth at those positions and the fact that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming to town in Week 3?

Given their injuries, which Colts players might make the biggest fantasy impact against Jacksonville in Week 2? Regardless of Pittman and Alec Pierce's status, there's another receiver with serious upside this week.

Last, what are the guys' final score predictions, and why? Will this be a close game, and will the Colts rebound?

