Locked On Colts: Can Nick Cross Star in Year 1?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss Nick Cross' role as a rookie, Kenny Moore II's contract situation, and why Stephon Gilmore's signing is such a big deal.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, it's time to dive into the defensive backfield.

Jake and Zach speak with defensive backs trainer Jonathan Hagler to see what makes Nick Cross such an appealing player for the Colts defense, and why Kenny Moore II is worth every penny and deserves the raise he's looking for.

The guys also discuss why new cornerback Stephon Gilmore is such a big deal for the Colts' defense.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Especially now with the retirement of veteran Khari Willis, Colts rookie safety Cross is set for a big role in 2022. Listen to why he fits the Colts' scheme, what his best role in it is, and what his career outlook might look like.

Moore is a "glue guy" for the Colts, and you have to take care of those players. Why is "Lightning in a Bottle" such a difference-maker for the Colts' defense?

The Gilmore signing has somehow flown a little under the radar, but the Colts have added one of the NFL's best corners to an already star-studded defense.

