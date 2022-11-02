Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Outlook After Trading Nyheim Hines, Firing Marcus Brady

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the Colts trade Nyheim Hines and fire Marcus Brady. What can be made from these moves?

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their reactions to a huge day of Indianapolis Colts news.

The Colts started their day by firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and ended it by trading running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. How does the trade affect the Colts, what should you know about newcomer Zack Moss, and what might have gone into Brady's firing?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Hines was a "glue guy" in the Colts' locker room and had a unique role on the offense. Who fills that role now behind Jonathan Taylor in Moss and Deon Jackson?

As for Brady, how did the guy that doesn't make the playcalls on gameday get the axe during midseason? The guys provide some context.

Read More

Last, what's the outlook on this team for 2022 and beyond after these moves? How do you feel about this team now compared to the beginning of the season, or even two weeks ago?

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

