Locked On Colts: Slog Through Overtime Win vs. Broncos

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' ugly, 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

The Colts fly home with a win in their matchup with the Broncos but it came at the expense of one of the ugliest performances in recent memory. The offenses combined to go 6-of-31 on third down (19.4%) and were 0-of-6 in the red zone. There were also 4 turnovers, 10 sacks, and 15 penalties.

The Colts suffered a couple of big injuries to important players in running back Nyheim Hines (concussion) and defensive end Kwity Paye (leg).

The Colts' defense was outstanding and made the Broncos' offense look just as bad as that of the Colts. Denver quarterback Russell Wilson completed just 53.8% of his passes and had a passer rating of 54.9 and an ESPN QBR of 0.0.

