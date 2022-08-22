Locked On Colts: Peter King Talks Quarterback Situation, Offseason Moves

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach are joined by legendary NFL journalist Peter King, who discusses the interesting position the Indianapolis Colts are now in with Sam Ehlinger as well as his thoughts on the Colts' offseason moves. The guys also discuss what they want to see in this final week of training camp and the preseason.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

King discusses what the Colts could do with Ehlinger when it comes to the end of the preseason as well as his thoughts on the Colts' additions of Matt Ryan, Yannick Ngakoue, Stephon Gilmore, and Gus Bradley. How does King think the AFC South will shake out?

Jake and Zach talk about Ehlinger and Nick Foles and whether it's even a discussion to be had. With three training camp practices and only one preseason game remaining, what concerns the guys about the Colts still, and who needs to have a big final week?

Jake and Zach discuss that and more on the latest episode of Locked On Colts.

