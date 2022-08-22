Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Peter King Talks Quarterback Situation, Offseason Moves

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach are joined by legendary NFL journalist Peter King, who discusses the interesting position the Colts are now in with Sam Ehlinger as well as his thoughts on the team's offseason moves. The guys also discuss what they want to see in this final week of training camp and the preseason.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach are joined by legendary NFL journalist Peter King, who discusses the interesting position the Indianapolis Colts are now in with Sam Ehlinger as well as his thoughts on the Colts' offseason moves. The guys also discuss what they want to see in this final week of training camp and the preseason.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

King discusses what the Colts could do with Ehlinger when it comes to the end of the preseason as well as his thoughts on the Colts' additions of Matt Ryan, Yannick Ngakoue, Stephon Gilmore, and Gus Bradley. How does King think the AFC South will shake out?

Jake and Zach talk about Ehlinger and Nick Foles and whether it's even a discussion to be had. With three training camp practices and only one preseason game remaining, what concerns the guys about the Colts still, and who needs to have a big final week?

Jake and Zach discuss that and more on the latest episode of Locked On Colts.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

What did you think about Saturday's game? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) flexes to fans after scoring a touchdown Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions are tied at the half, 13-13. Nfl Detroit Lions At Indianapolis Colts
Game Day

Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger, Receivers Star in Preseason Loss vs. Lions

By Jake Arthur
Aug 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) passes the ball in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Game Day

Jake's Takes | Trio of Colts Star On Offense vs. Lions

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) jumps for a reception as he works against a Detroit Lions defender during training camp Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind.
News

Your Week in Colts: Practice with Lions Leads to Preseason Matchup

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_15119825
News

10 Potential Roster Cuts the Colts Could Target

By Zach Hicks
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) works against a Lions defender during training camp Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind.
News

Colts vs. Lions, Preseason Week 2 Preview: Development Opportunity as Starters Sit

By Jake Arthur
Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) catches a pass for a touchdown with Buffalo Bills safety Josh Thomas (36) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
News

Position Groups to Watch in Colts vs. Lions Preseason Matchup

By Andrew Moore
Frank Reich and Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts vs Detroit Lions Joint Practices
News

Joint Practice Better than Games? Frank Reich Explains

By HH Staff
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) walks off the field Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, during a joint training camp with the Detroit Lions at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. Colts Lions Training Camp Photos 2022
News

Colts’ QB Matt Ryan Reveals True Opinion on Alec Pierce

By Andrew Moore