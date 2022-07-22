Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Pressure is On for These Players Entering Camp

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss which Colts 2023 free agents are under pressure to perform in training camp as well as give an update on the team's injured players.
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach shine a light on several Indianapolis Colts players who will become free agents next offseason and have pressure on them to perform at a high level when training camp starts next week.

Whether it's the player's last chance to make an impact or they're in line for a bigger role following success, these guys have a lot to gain.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

On offense, guys like wide receiver Parris Campell and left tackle Matt Pryor as well as defensive linemen Ben Banogu, Tyquan Lewis, and Chris Williams need to prove themselves in order to re-up with the team once again in 2022.

Jake and Zach also provide the latest updates on injured Colts players coming into camp.

The Locked On Colts Podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

What do you expect from these players in 2022? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

