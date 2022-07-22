On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach shine a light on several Indianapolis Colts players who will become free agents next offseason and have pressure on them to perform at a high level when training camp starts next week.

Whether it's the player's last chance to make an impact or they're in line for a bigger role following success, these guys have a lot to gain.

On offense, guys like wide receiver Parris Campell and left tackle Matt Pryor as well as defensive linemen Ben Banogu, Tyquan Lewis, and Chris Williams need to prove themselves in order to re-up with the team once again in 2022.

Jake and Zach also provide the latest updates on injured Colts players coming into camp.

