Locked On Colts: How Sam Ehlinger Can Spark the Offense

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach dive into what the Indianapolis Colts' offense could resemble with Sam Ehlinger at quarterback.

The guys explore how Ehlinger can spark the team's struggling offense. There are also a handful of Colts players that they could look to trade at the upcoming deadline in order to gain more assets for the offseason. Last, if the Colts were to move on from Frank Reich as head coach, who might be an ideal candidate?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady is ready to see Ehlinger play and is confident his new quarterback will rise to the occasion.

“His preparation. That’s the biggest key for him," Brady told reporters about the second-year quarterback. "His preparation and just he has that gamer mentality. You felt it during the preseason, seen him make a vast improvement from this year to last year when he steps on the field. His confidence level and knowing his ability that he can go out there and perform well."

"Yes, it’s a new stage," Brady continued. "The lights are going to be on now but he’s the type of guy that you feel confident in that he’s going to be ready to just go out there and give it his all. He’s going to be well prepared and we’ll do what we can to prepare him each and every day and every situation, talk through them all. I’m definitely excited and looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.