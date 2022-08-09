Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Shaquille Leonard Injury Update, Offensive Struggles Continue

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach discuss the Colts' continued offensive struggles as well as an injury update on Shaquille Leonard.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss Day No. 8 of Indianapolis Colts training camp.

More drops and miscues on routes led to Matt Ryan's first two interceptions of the summer in live drills. The defense continues to capitalize on the offense's mistakes, and the linemen are racking up the sacks.

There's also an update on Shaquille Leonard, who is expected back "at some point" during the 2022 season based on a recent report.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

For the second consecutive practice, drops and miscommunications caused issues for the Colts' offense. It even led to Ryan's first two interceptions of camp in 11-on-11s. The defense has been opportunistic in response.

Check out the latest episode of Locked On Colts as well as Jake's Day 8 notebook for more:

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 8: Jonathan Taylor Saves Offense's Day

