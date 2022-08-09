Locked On Colts: Shaquille Leonard Injury Update, Offensive Struggles Continue

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss Day No. 8 of Indianapolis Colts training camp.

More drops and miscues on routes led to Matt Ryan's first two interceptions of the summer in live drills. The defense continues to capitalize on the offense's mistakes, and the linemen are racking up the sacks.

There's also an update on Shaquille Leonard, who is expected back "at some point" during the 2022 season based on a recent report.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

For the second consecutive practice, drops and miscommunications caused issues for the Colts' offense. It even led to Ryan's first two interceptions of camp in 11-on-11s. The defense has been opportunistic in response.

Check out the latest episode of Locked On Colts as well as Jake's Day 8 notebook for more:

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 8: Jonathan Taylor Saves Offense's Day

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

What did you think of practice No. 8? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.