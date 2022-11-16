Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Shaquille Leonard's Season Over, but Colts Will Be Fine

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach discuss Shaquille Leonard's season-ending surgery and why their current group can hold down the fort, as well as what the film from Indianapolis Colts-Las Vegas Raiders revealed.
In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard's season-ending back surgery and why the defense is still in good shape.

After crunching the tape from Colts-Las Vegas Raiders, Zach also talks about what he thought about offensive playcaller Parks Frazier's game as well as the performance of the defensive line.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

On Tuesday, Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley discussed what linebacker Bobby Okereke provides the defense in Leonard's absence.

“Yeah, he’s got really good instincts. We put a lot on Bobby’s plate as a WILL linebacker in our system. You see him match up on the backs, he’s got some different run fits.

"I think the biggest thing I appreciate about Bobby is not only his intelligence and giving us the ability to kind of position over some of the needs that we have, is just his length. I think his length is really showing out. In our system, you like linebackers that can run and have length. Like that second-to-last play, his length showed up there too. And it showed up against the run.

"He does a good job getting off blocks, disengaging, and making plays," Bradley continued. "We have a lot of trust in Bobby, the way he’s playing right now.”

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

