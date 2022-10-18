On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss that, while the Indianapolis Colts' latest win is cause for some celebration, the team still has some tough decisions and "good problems" to sort out.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The Colts surged to a 34-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. While we are all feeling good from this win, there are still a few positional moves the team has to consider making. Matt Pryor has struggled at right guard, and previously left tackle and right tackle. Is it time for the veteran to finally see the bench? If so, what lineup might work best?

Should Isaiah Rodgers Sr. finally take over at starting outside corner over Brandon Facyson?

Colts head coach Frank Reich also spoke with the media on Monday, providing an update on injured players as well as giving context to some of the things seen on the field on Sunday. What stuck out to Jake and Zach?

