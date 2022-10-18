Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Finally Time to Bench These Two Starters?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys sort out some of the lineup changes and "good problems" that the Colts have in front of them.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss that, while the Indianapolis Colts' latest win is cause for some celebration, the team still has some tough decisions and "good problems" to sort out.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The Colts surged to a 34-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. While we are all feeling good from this win, there are still a few positional moves the team has to consider making. Matt Pryor has struggled at right guard, and previously left tackle and right tackle. Is it time for the veteran to finally see the bench? If so,  what lineup might work best?

Should Isaiah Rodgers Sr. finally take over at starting outside corner over Brandon Facyson?

Colts head coach Frank Reich also spoke with the media on Monday, providing an update on injured players as well as giving context to some of the things seen on the field on Sunday. What stuck out to Jake and Zach?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

USATSI_19246212
News

Colts' Pass-Heavy Gameplan Worked Wonders vs Jacksonville

By Zach Hicks
Alec Pierce vs Jaguars
News

Frank Reich Talks Through Game-Winning TD

By HH Staff
Matt Ryan Passes Dan Marino on All-Time Passing List
News

Milestone for Matt Ryan as he Passes NFL Legend

By HH Staff
Matt Ryan Jaguars Win
News

Matt Ryan Nominated for Player of the Week

By HH Staff
Oct 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) celebrates his touchdown pass in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts’ Matt Ryan, Offensive Line Silence Critics in Win vs. Jaguars

By Andrew Moore
Oct 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) leaves the field after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Game Day

Colts vs. Jaguars | Crunching Numbers

By Jake Arthur
Oct 16, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) celebrates with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) and offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Game Day

Locked On Colts: Alec Pierce Sends Jaguars Home with Walk-Off Touchdown

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) celebrates with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) after making a catch for a touchdown Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Game Day

Jake's Takes | Colts Breathe Life into Playoff Chances vs. Jaguars

By Jake Arthur