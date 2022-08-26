Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Training Camp is a Wrap

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Andrew Moore discuss what was learned about the Colts now that training camp has ended. Andrew fills in for Zach on today's episode of the show!
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Horseshoe Huddle's Andrew Moore discuss the end of Indianapolis Colts training camp.

It's a wrap after 16 practices and two preseason games. With the preseason finale this Saturday, what have we learned about each position group on the Colts over these last four weeks?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Jake and Andrew go through each position group and discuss some of the biggest things they learned about each over these last four weeks.

Why does Matt Ryan look like exactly what the Colts offense needs? What do we think about the Colts' pass-catchers now? Between the two new starters on the offensive line, who really might be the concern? What is the biggest issue on the defensive front? The secondary looks like the real deal.

