On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, it's the eve of Indianapolis Colts training camp, and there are battles in the air. Who wins between defensive ends Ben Banogu vs. Ifeadi Odenigbo? What about linebackers Jojo Domann vs. Sterling Weatherford?

Who are you taking in these 1-on-1 matchups during camp, such as wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. vs. cornerback Stephon Gilmore?

We know who the starting defensive ends will be with Kwity Paye and Yannick Ngakoue, but what about the battle for depth between Banogu and Odenigbo? One is a serviceable, well-rounded veteran while the other is a high-potential pass rusher who has yet to make an impact going into Year 4.

Domann vs. Weatherford is the battle of two former linebacker-safety hybrids who are likely vying for a backup spot at WILL linebacker.

There are several 1-on-1 matchups we'll see in camp, including some fun ones that Zach has cooked up in his head.

