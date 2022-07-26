Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Training Camp Battles | Does Ben Banogu Come Out On Top?

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys look at some depth battles in training camp as well as who would win in certain 1-on-1 matchups.
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, it's the eve of Indianapolis Colts training camp, and there are battles in the air. Who wins between defensive ends Ben Banogu vs. Ifeadi Odenigbo? What about linebackers Jojo Domann vs. Sterling Weatherford?

Who are you taking in these 1-on-1 matchups during camp, such as wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. vs. cornerback Stephon Gilmore?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

We know who the starting defensive ends will be with Kwity Paye and Yannick Ngakoue, but what about the battle for depth between Banogu and Odenigbo? One is a serviceable, well-rounded veteran while the other is a high-potential pass rusher who has yet to make an impact going into Year 4.

Domann vs. Weatherford is the battle of two former linebacker-safety hybrids who are likely vying for a backup spot at WILL linebacker.

There are several 1-on-1 matchups we'll see in camp, including some fun ones that Zach has cooked up in his head.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Who do you expect to win these battles? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

