Locked On Colts: Training Camp Report Day Brings New Name for Star Player

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the Colts make roster moves at wide receiver, "The Maniac" has a new name, and Chris Ballard dishes the latest on the team.
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, the Indianapolis Colts report to camp!

The team arrived at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. for the 2022 training camp on Tuesday. One of their biggest stars announced the name he'd prefer to go by, the Colts made a few moves at their most needy position, wide receiver, and there's also a big-name free agent that we know the Colts will not be signing.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

After racking up numerous Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods for the last four years as "Darius Leonard," the Colts' star linebacker would now like to go by his middle name, "Shaquille," which his friends and family have always called him. Make a note!

The Colts also made a few moves at wide receiver, including signing veteran Isaiah Ford, who's been with the Miami Dolphins for the last five years.

Last, we now know that free agent receiver Julio Jones will not be coming to Indy. Not only did Ballard shoot that down on Tuesday morning, but Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just a couple of hours later.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

