On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss which Colts players don't get enough recognition.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss which Indianapolis Colts players should be considered underrated, both by fans and national analysts.

All-Pro players like Jonathan Taylor, Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson, etc. have become household names, but the Colts have several other players who need more recognition and to be put further on the map.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

Last week, Horseshoe Huddle discussed Sports Illustrated's recent article naming defensive tackle Grover Stewart as the Colts' most underrated player. Jake and Zach then went a step further and discussed why running back Nyheim Hines and linebacker Bobby Okereke have gone too far under the radar, both as victims of circumstance. Hines after failing to duplicate production with certain quarterbacks, and Okereke as a first-year, full-time starter overshadowed by his running mate, Leonard.

The Locked On Colts Podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to leave a rating and review!

Which Colts players do you consider to be underrated? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.