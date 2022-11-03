Locked On Colts: Unleash College Sam Ehlinger vs. Patriots?

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, it's "Crossover Thursday" as Jake chats Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots with Mike D'Abate of the Locked On Patriots podcast and Patriots Country.

The Colts are in a tough spot this Sunday vs. the Patriots, but quarterback Sam Ehlinger's legs could be the blueprint for a Colts win. The Colts will also need to rely more heavily on defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart in this matchup. Who wins the game, and what's the final score prediction?

After switching quarterbacks and firing their offensive coordinator midseason, the Colts need to try and find an identity in this game.

The Colts' interior defensive line will be a huge factor in this game with the defensive end spots being as fragile as they are.

What's the final score going to be? Are the Colts picked to win, and why?

